Culver, April L. April 1, 1956 - June 17, 2020 Preceded in death by father, George Forst, Jr.; and mother, Marjorie Knapp. Survived by husband, Wesley Culver; children, Jessica (James) Reay, David (Lisa) Citta, and Thomas Culver (Madison Castor); grandchildren, Owen and Ella Reay; sister, Rebecca Johnson; brothers, George, Jason and Mitchell Forst. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of April Culver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.