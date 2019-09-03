Culhane, Bonnie L.

Culhane, Bonnie L. December 1, 1945 - September 1, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents; and son, Kevin. Survived by her husband, Bill; children, Bill (Kelli), Mike (Lori), Tom (Tracy), and Katie Culhane; 9 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday starting at 5pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 48th and Grover. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday at 10am at St. Thomas More Cathlic Church. Memorials to St. Thomas More. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

