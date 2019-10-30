Crynes, Daniel P. February 17, 1949 - October 26, 2019 Survived by wife, Connie Crynes; children: Jason Hoover (Jessi); Brooke Nigh (Rob); grandchildren: Bailey, Lauren and Jed Hoover, Kennady Thompson, Luke, Trot, and Finley Nigh; siblings: Charlotte, Kathy, Bonnie, Ronnie, Debbie, Alan, Penny; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL GATHERING will start at 11:00am, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Elkhorn Eagles Club #3943, 20276 Wirt St., Elkhorn. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

