Cruzan, Patricia Ann "Pat Ann" September 29, 1951 - October 3, 2019 Mrs. Patricia Ann (Pat Ann) Cruzan, age 68, of Bellevue went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 3, 2019. Pat Ann was born September 29, 1951 to Alfred and Ethel Francl. Pat Ann is survived by her loving husband of 19 years David Cruzan; Son, Wes Bartolome; Many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, from 5-7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2pm Monday, October 7, 2019, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.