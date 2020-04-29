Crumly, Margaret Mary Margaret, age 99 of Omaha, formerly of Page, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Sunridge Village Retirement in Omaha. Private Graveside Services to be held. Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Memorials can be made to the United Methodist Women in care of the United Methodist Church in O'Neill. BIGLIN'S MORTUARY O'Neill, NE | 402-336-2360 | www.biglinsmortuary.com

