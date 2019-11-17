Crum, Judith (Vincentini)

Crum, Judith (Vincentini) Born December 31, 1942, passed away among friends on October 28, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a devoted mother, wife, opera singer, teacher and friend, and she will be dearly missed. Judy was predeceased by her husband, Jerry; and youngest son Daniel. She is survived by her oldest son, David (his wife Melissa and daughter Cali); and her youngest brother Tom Vincentini. Judy's wishes were to be Cremated and returned to Omaha to be Buried with Jerry. The family will publish a future date and location for a Memorial Service in Omaha for those who would like to attend. Inquiries can be made to David Crum at dcrum@newmexicolegalgroup.com

