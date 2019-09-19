Crowley, Rose M.

Crowley, Rose M. March 8, 1931 - September 18, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, James; son, Vincent; daughter, Christine. Survived by son, Martin J. Crowley (Liesa); two grandchildren: Shannon Crowley-Watson (Trey) and Chad Crowley (Brandy); four great-grandchildren: Wyatt Watson, Connor Watson, Briston Crowley, and Kymber Crowley; sisters, Gloria Rettenmaier and Edith Hooker. At Rose's request, please wear the color red to visitation and services. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 21st at 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Rose Crowley Scholarship at College of St. Mary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

