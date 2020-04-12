Crowder, Frankie Mae

Crowder, Frankie Mae July 2, 1929 - April 5, 2020 Mrs. Frankie Mae Crowder transitioned to her Heavenly Home on April 5, 2020. A loving matriarch, her devotion to her family was unparalleled. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vivian Crowder; two sons, Eugene Nesbitt, and Vivian Crowder; sister, Esther "Easter" Williams; and brothers, Charlie Jefferson, Nathaniel "Pete" Berry, and Steve "Bud"Rush. Mrs. Crowder leaves to cherish her memory seven children, Olivia Ramsey, James Nesbitt, Garie Crowder (L'Tanya), Henry Crowder (Kimberly), Dale Crowder (Christine), Zina Crowder, and Jamesetta Strickland (Michael); daughter-in-law, Juanita James; grandchildren, Melinda Cameron, Rodney James (Tara), Florence Nesbitt, James E. Nesbitt, Cynthia Nesbitt, Lamont Nesbitt (Gabriela), Garryn Crowder, Christopher Crowder, Allysa Foster (Jason), Anthony Boone, Michael J. Strickland, Malcolm Strickland, and Henry D. Crowder II; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Barbara Berry, and MaryAnn Blan; "adopted sisters", Ruby Smith and Pearline Johnson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Viewing online - Facebook Live via Good Shepherd Funeral Home (gsfuneral.com) on Monday April 13, from 2-6pm, with Private Family Viewing 6-8pm. Interment on Tuesday, April 14, at 11am in Graceland Park Cemetery. Good Shepherd Funeral Home 4425 S 24th Street, Omaha, NE 68107

