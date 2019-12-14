Crouchley, Daniel G. November 1, 1950 - December 7, 2019 Family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 16th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, Dec. 17th, 10am, St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton University (2500 California Plaza). INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity or the Salvation Army. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

