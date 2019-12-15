Crouchley, Daniel G.

Crouchley, Daniel G. November 1, 1950 - December 7, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Colonel Edward A. Crouchley, USAF (Ret) and Mary Stafford Crouchley. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Maureen Shanahan Crouchley; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary "Molly" and Dave Cihal of Omaha, and Anne Crouchley and Ansel Wallenfang of Portland, OR; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward "Ted" and Jean Crouchley, and John "Jay" and Carol Crouchley. sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Michael Noyes, and Joan Crouchley and Steve Sidner; many nieces and a nephew. Dan was a graduate of Creighton Prep, Creighton University and Creighton School of Law where he graduated with Honors. He started his legal career as a Douglas County Attorney, and later worked for M.U.D. serving as General Counsel for the company. He was a musician and played with the band, The Firm/The Front for many years, and later began writing and recording his own music. He was a tenacious genealogist of the Crouchley and Shanahan families, and an indefatigable researcher and historian with particular interest in WWII. His efforts resulted in friendships around the globe and ultimately led to the discovery of his uncle's B-24 and the recovery of his remains. Lt. John Dudley Crouchley had been missing since 1944. In 2010 the U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria invited Dan to the Embassy in Sophia for the dedication of a monument honoring WWII Americans who lost their lives in Bulgaria. While there the Ambassador and his staff took Dan and Maureen to his uncle's B-24 crash site in the Rodopi Mountains, a profound experience. In May, Dan's Uncle Dudley's remains were returned home after 75 years to his grandchildren and Laid to Rest in Bristol, RI next to his son. On November 24, Dan's father and uncle were inducted into the Rhode Island Aviation Hall of Fame. Dan's greatest joy and pride were his daughters, Molly and Anne and the fine men they married. He was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend who lived his life with great curiosity and enthusiasm. Truly a life well-lived. VISITATION: Tuesday, December 17, 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL, all at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, December 18, 10am at St. John's Catholic Church, Creighton University. In lieu of flowers memorials to Habitat for Humanity, or Omaha Salvation Army. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

