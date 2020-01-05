Cronin, James "Jim" Francis December 21, 1953 - December 31, 2019 Age 66 of Plattsmouth, NE. Jim is survived by his wife Kim Dinverno; daughters: Amanda "Mandy" Ruma, Stephanie (Craig) Steck, and Sara (Jacob) Schuette; sons: Anthony (Jasmine) Dinverno, and David (Victoria) Dinverno; 11 grandchildren; sisters: Mary Jane Harpster, Patricia Boone, and Jeanne (Gary) Snow; and brother John "Jack" Cronin. VISITATION: 1-9pm, with family present 6-8pm on Tuesday, January 7, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, and with ROSARY at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: 11:15am Wednesday, January 8, at Saint Cecilia Cathedral, Omaha. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to the Family. A Luncheon will be held following the Funeral Mass at the Country Bar in Plattsmouth. ROBY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-3123 Plattsmouth, NE | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Cronin, James "Jim" Francis
