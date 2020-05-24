Cronican, Virginia C. "Jean" July 18, 1934 - May 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Patrick. Survived by son, Patrick (Terri) Cronican; daughter, Virginia (Bruce) Taylor; son, John (Kari) Cronican; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, May 27th, 10:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Entombment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

