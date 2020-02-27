Crnkovich, Dolores V. (Biga)

Crnkovich, Dolores V. (Biga) October 30, 1925 - February 25, 2020 Affectionately known as "Matzi" to her family and later "Grandma Dee" to her grandchildren. She graduated from St. Mary's High School (Mercy) and then married at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in 1951. She was previously employed by Northern Natural Gas Co. and Brandies Dept. Stores, and retired from St. Columban's. Preceded in death by her husband, George A.; and daughter, Celeste M. Pierce; seven sisters and one brother. Survived by sons, Gregory, Dr. Tim (Sue), Chris (Hilary) and Dr. Frank (Pat); five granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday after 5pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church Bellevue. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested to St. Columban Foreign Mission Society, St. Mary's Church Bellevue or Our Lady of the Snows Belleville, IL. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

