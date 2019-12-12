Crisler, Doris

Crisler, Doris January 2, 1928 - December 6, 2019 Doris Louise (Hobson) Crisler, age 91, passed away at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone, IA, surrounded by her loving family. Survivors include daughters, Louise (Gary) Peterson and Cheryl Glidewell (Tom Pietzsch); sons, Dennis (Becky) Crisler and John Crisler; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Macedonia, IA United Methodist Church. Burial in the Macedonia Cemetery. VISITATION will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to your favorite veteran support program. Loess Hills Funeral & Cremation Center Glenwood, IA | (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

