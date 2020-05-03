Crawford, Nan Walter

Crawford, Nan Walter October 7, 1939 - April 30, 2020 Nan was greatly loved and survived by her husband, William John Crawford; children, Cindy, Joseph, William, Douglas, Randal, Ronald and Cheryl; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry E. and Mary S. Walter; brothers Jack and Ray, sister Jane. Remains are to be cremated with burial at a later date at the family plot in Pennsylvania. Private family celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials to Maplewood United Methodist Women, 3535 Maplewood Blvd. Omaha, NE 68134 or Living Hope United Methodist Food Pantry, 2919 State St. Omaha, NE 68112. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

