Craven, Roy Thomas Age 65 - July 7, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Clair and Celestine. Survived by loving and devoted wife to "Mi Muñeco," Mabel; sons, Brian (Amanda) and Shawn; daughters, Jessica (Henry) and April; brothers, Keith (Karen) and Robert (Marilyn); sisters: Carol Craven, Marie Betts, and Francies (Walter) Kazor; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many additional family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, July 12, 5-8pm, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. CELEBRATION OF ROY'S LIFE: Friday, July 13, 11am, at Dream City Church (8433 W Center Rd). Interment at Cedardale Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.