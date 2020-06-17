Craven, Katherine Louise

Craven, Katherine Louise age 69, Park Rapids, MN died June 12, 2020. Katherine was born May 17, 1951 to Harry and Helen (Olson) Anderson in Omaha, Nebraska. She graduated from Central High in 1968. On August 22, 1975 she was united in marriage to Jim Craven. She worked in sales for Muhall's Nursery. In 2013 she and Jim moved to Park Rapids, MN. Katherine is survived by her husband; sons, David and Christopher Craven; daughter-in-law, Jenny Craven; 1 grandson; and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Anderson. FUNERAL SERVICES will be at 11am Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of the Master in Omaha, NE. VISITATION is 1 hour prior to the services. Flowers can be sent to the Lutheran Church of the Master at NE Corner of 114th & West Center. Arrangements by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids. Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com

