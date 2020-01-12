Crane, Raymond F., Sr.

Crane, Raymond F., Sr. April 22, 1949 - January 8, 2020 Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Lorraine Francisco; and brothers, Nicholas Crane and Daniel Francisco. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Vicky Crane; children, Raymond F. (Jamie) Jr., and Alan Crane; granddaughters, Alexandra and Samantha Crane; his brother, Edward (Faye) Crane; and his sister, Christine (Joe) Bixler. CLELBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will take place on Wednesday, January 15, from 11-1pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Committal in Omaha National Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

