Cram, Max R. CW04 (Ret)

Cram, Max R. CW04 (Ret) May 28, 1934 - June 4, 2020 CW04 (Ret) Max R. Cram passed peacefully in his home on June 4th and joined his wife of 64 years, Elsie "Cap" (Swearingen) Cram. Max served in the US Navy for four years, and the US Army for 24 years, serving in the Korean War and completing two tours of duty in Viet Nam. He was awarded many medals, including two Bronze Stars. He also enjoyed a second career as Claims Manager for Hartford Insurance. He will be greatly missed by his two surviving daughters and their families: Zanteen Dean (Larry), and Roxane Bailey (Stephen) and his three beloved grandsons, Logan Dean, Travis Bailey, and Connor Bailey; many friends and family. A Private Burial will take place in Omaha National Cemetery with full Military Honors when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Boys Town. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.