Cram, Elsie L. "Cap" January 7, 1938 - August 7, 2019 Survived by husband, Max; daughters, Zanteen Dean (Larry), Roxane Bailey (Stephen); grandsons, Logan Dean, Travis and Connor Bailey; other loving family members. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Sunday, August 11th, 11am, West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

