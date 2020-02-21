Craigmile, James C.

Craigmile, James C. November 24, 1936 - February 20, 2020 James C. Craigmile, age 83, passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Born in Omaha on November 24, 1936 and was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Marie. Longtime teacher, coach, athletic director and asst. principal at OPS, spending many years at Burke High. Survived by wife of 60 years, Frances; daughters: Cathy (Joe) Sweet, Laurie (Marty) Lindhorst, Debbie Mercier; son, David Craigmile; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carole Nissen; nephew, Dan (Jen) Dahir; niece, Amy Nissen. VISITATION with family: Sunday, 2-4pm; MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 1pm, followed by a luncheon, all at funeral home. Memorials to Waubonsie Church Fund and Omaha School Foundation for Burke Stadium. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

