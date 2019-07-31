Craig, Eugene Allen "Gene"

Craig, Eugene Allen "Gene" Age 63 - July 26, 2019 Of Omaha, NE passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Latricia; sons, James Allen and Darious Davis; and sisters, Beverly Johnson and Jermaine Love. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, August 2, 2019, with VISITATION one hour prior at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

