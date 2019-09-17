Craig, Edward Paul January 18, 1926 - September 15, 2019 SERVICES: 10:30am Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn. Memorials to Benson VFW Post 2503. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

