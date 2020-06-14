Crafton, Bridget A. Age 59 Omaha. Survived by husband David; children, Jason (Kristen) of Omaha, Jackie Crafton of Elkhorn NE, Brandon of Omaha, and Brittiany Crafton of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; brother, Dean (Tina) Nelson of Marshall, MO; and sisters, Linda (Larry) Wade of Lake of the Ozarks MO, and Sheila Mikle of Marshall, MO. VISITATION: Tuesday 2-8pm, with family Receiving friends 6-8pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10:30am all at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. Condolences and live stream of service at: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

