Craddock, Maurice T. Jun 30, 1949 - Jul 12, 2018 Omaha. Preceded in death by sister Charlene Johnson. Survived by his wife Myrtis; children: Lynette (David) Grant, Jonathan Jackson, and Maurice Jr. (Crystal) Craddock; 42 grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Dennis, Kenny, Anthony (Tammy), and Betty; host of family and friends. VISITATION: 10am until Service time. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday 11am, all at Roeder Mortuary. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

