Cowles, H. Dean June 23, 1925 - October 30, 2019 Age 94, of Plattsmouth. PRAYER/MASONIC SERVICE: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11am, The Nebraska Masonic Home, Plattsmouth, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, Nov. 21, 10am, Church of the Holy Spirit, Bellevue, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials to the Church of the Holy Spirit (Bellevue, NE), The Nebraska Masonic Home (Plattsmouth, NE), or charity of your choice. Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home 1408 8th Ave, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445

