Covalciuc, Dr. Michael Alex June 29, 1951 - February 4, 2020 Of Scottsdale, AZ. Died after a short illness at the age of 68. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Diane Covalciuc (n�e Raymond); sons, Alex, Tony, Peter, and Owen; sisters Mary Ann Patton, Marsha Smith (Bill), and Margaret Munnelly, all of Omaha; and sisters-in-law Mary Dolezal, n�e Raymond, of Minneapolis, MN, and Sarah Raymond, Elmer Merced, of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Mary (n�e Morar); and his sister, Madeline Stebbins, all of Omaha. Dr. Covalciuc was born in Omaha, the youngest of five children and the only son of Mike and Mary Covalciuc. After a stellar academic and athletic career at Brownell-Talbot, Dr. Covalciuc attended Stanford University and, later, the University of Nebraska Medical School. While completing his medical residency in Rochester, MN, in the late seventies, he caught the attention of both the Mayo Clinic and a young nurse named Diane Raymond, both of whom were captivated by his intellect and humor and would remain the focal points of his professional and personal life. A physician of the old school with a vast medical knowledge and a keen sixth sense found only in the best of doctors, Dr. Covalciuc endeared himself to hundreds of patients and colleagues over a 42 year career at Mayo Clinic. Although shy and reserved at first, to those who knew him best Dr. Covalciuc was superlatively generous, kind, and sensitive to the needs of others. He possessed a remarkable wit, by turns hilarious and acerbic, and nursed a gentle, quiet love for animals. There is little doubt that the lives of his wife and sons would have been greatly impoverished without his constant nurture, guidance, and occasional micromanagement. His raison d'etre was always to provide the best life possible for them and to ensure that whatever deprivations he suffered would never be theirs. As a sterling exemplar of magnanimity and human decency, his life will cast a long, inspirational shadow over the future of all those who knew him. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at the Fairway House, Grayhawk Golf Club, 8620 E. Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ, 85255, on Saturday, February 15th, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Covalciuc Family Trust, P.O. Box 4805, Scottsdale, AZ, 85261. Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Phone: 480-502-3378
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.