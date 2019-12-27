Coughlin, Kristi L. April 6, 1964 - December 20, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by mother, Donna M. Firkins. Survived by husband, Douglas M. Coughlin; children, Ava Coughlin and Michael (Mickey) Coughlin; father, Norman L. Firkins; brothers, Michael Firkins (Jennifer), Jason Firkins (Katya), and Jon Firkins. Numerous other family members and friends. Kristi's love of our Lord was infectious. She lived a faith-filled life and boldly professed her Catholic faith. She always put others before herself and worked endlessly as a loving wife and devoted mother. Memorials directed to Institute of Priestly Formations (I.P.F.) VISITATION: Sunday, December 29, 1-3pm at Roeder Mortuary with Prayer Service and Rosary at 3pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 30, 10am at St. John's Catholic Church on Creighton Campus. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

