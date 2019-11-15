Coughlin, Carol J. July 14, 1944 - November 9, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, with INTERMENT in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for the grandchildrens' education. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johngentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.