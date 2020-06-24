Coufal, Lucille T. November 14, 1927 - June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Robert; sons, Glen and Chris; daughter, Theresa Coufal. Survived by son, Bryan; grandchildren, Joseph and Michaela. Family will receive friends Thursday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. Private Interment. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

