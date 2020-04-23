Cottone, Louis W. "Big Lou"

Cottone, Louis W. "Big Lou" March 22, 1940 - April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, S. A. "Fate" and Laura; brother, Robert Cottone; sister, Gloria Cottone; sister-in-law, Kathryn Cottone; and son-in-law, John Keck. Survived by wife, Barbara Cottone; sons, Eric and Randy; daughter, Renae Keck; grandchildren: Ryan, Victoria and Aaron; brother, Anthony; sister, Sara Dietrich; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, April 23rd from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by family VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 24, St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. To view of live cast of the Vigil Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage and to view the Mass of Christian Burial, visit our website and click on the service link in the obituary of Louis any time after 2pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Cottone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.