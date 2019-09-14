Cottone, Gloria J.

Cottone, Gloria J. December 27, 1933 - September 11, 2019 Family will receive friends Sunday, 4-6pm, with 6pm VIGIL SERVICE, at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10:30am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

