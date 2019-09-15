Cottone, Gloria J.

Cottone, Gloria J. December 27, 1943 - September 12, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Fate Cottone; brother Robert; and sister-in-law Kathryn Cottone. Survived by her sister, Sara Dietrich; brothers, Louis Cottone (Barb), and Anthony Cottone; special nieces and nephews, Dawn Sledge (Bob), Darrin Dietrich (Amy), and Lisa Krumwiede (Matt); other nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday from 4-6pm, with 6pm VIGIL SERVICE at the West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.