Cotton, Alberta E.

Cotton, Alberta E. March 22, 1936 - February 25, 2020 SERVICES 11am, Wednesday, March 4, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 5501 N. 50th St., Omaha, NE 68104. VIEWING begins at 9am at the Church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

