Cotner, Donald George May 20, 1942 - December 1, 2019 Family will receive friends Thursday, December 5th from 9:30am to 10:30am, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q. St.) followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am. GRAVESIDE SERIVCE: 3pm, Greenwood Cemetery in York, NE. Memorials are suggested to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

