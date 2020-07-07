Costello, Mary Kathryn (Henry) October 25, 1940 - July 5, 2020 Mary Kathryn (Henry) Costello died July 5, 2020 at her home. Mary was born October 25, 1940 to Margaret (Costello) and Patrick Henry in Blair, NE, the third of their five children. She spent a big part of her childhood in Schuyler, NE within walking distance of her grandparents and uncles. She loved her Irish heritage. Mary graduated from Duchesne Academy and College by taking classes there and at UNL. She was always proud of being a Religious of the Sacred Heart alumna and was always passionate about education. In 1960, Mary was a College World Series Princess, a testament to her love of baseball. Mary married Donald Costello September 2, 1961 at Holy Name Parish in Omaha, NE. They had seven beloved children. In 1968, already the mother of five, Mary started an adventure that would last the next fifty years, writing her weekly column "Over the Coffee Cup" describing her love of family life and her faith. The column was first published in the Sun Newspaper then The Southern Nebraska Register and The Lincoln Journal Star. Her column was picked up by newspapers across the country. Mary won both state and national prizes for her column as a member of Nebraska Presswomen. In 1973 Mary was a founding member of Lincoln's first Right to Life group and helped to organize the first March for Life. Mary was also a loved and respected member of Al-Anon for over forty years. In 1992 Mary felt impelled to do something to help the homeless in Lincoln, many of whom suffered from substance abuse issues. In the face of indifference and apathy Mary, with the emotional and financial support of her husband Don, raised heaven and earth to found Matt Talbot Kitchen. What started as a few crockpots once a day in the front room of Day Watch became a thriving community of volunteers serving hundreds of people twice a day and a beautiful outreach to the working poor and homeless in our community. Mary was given a Cor Christi Award from Catholic Social Services in 1994 and the Mayor's Award for her efforts. Mary earned her Master of Arts in Pastoral Studies from Seattle University in 1999. She was a member of Cathedral of the Risen Christ Parish for more than fifty years. She helped to start the Nebraska Alzheimer's Association and was a member of The Equestrian Order of Jerusalem. She was a foster mother. She served as a spiritual counselor with hospice and wrote hundreds of resumes out of the office of Costello & Associates. She worked to further the canonization of Matt Talbot. She excelled at being a grandmother, she was the "fun" Grandma! Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Patrick Henry. She is survived by her husband, Don; and her children and spouses: Maureen and Benedict Mattern of Lincoln; Richard and Denise Costello of Lincoln; Daniel Costello of Houston, TX; Peter Costello of Wahoo; Thomas and Wendy Costello of Bellevue, WA; Benjamin Costello of Lincoln; and Margaret and Jesse Andres of Lincoln; grandchildren: Kevin, Allison, Edie and new baby Mattern, Steve Mattern and Sara Brune, Ben Mattern Jr., Henry Mattern, Margaret Mattern and Nate Becwar, Gus Mattern and Brittany Hanzlik, Owen Mattern, JP Mattern, Charlie Mattern, Michael and Kirsten and new baby Costello, Colin Costello, Sophie Costello, Nicole Baade and Antonio Smith, Jordan Baade, Sarah Costello and Drayden Costello, Liz Costello, Andy Costello, Isaac Costello, Luke Andres, Sam Andres, Jesse Andres, Ellie Andres, George Andres, and Lily Andres. She is also survived by her sisters and spouses: Ann and Robert Becker of Metarie, LA; Jean Seibel of Bellevue, NE; and Rita Henry of Omaha, NE; cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary kept all her family, friends, addicts, alcoholics, farmers, strangers and all who were suffering in her daily Rosary and prayers and will no doubt be interceding in heaven on behalf of all those in need. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, with Father Justin Wylie and Monsignor Liam Barr celebrating the Mass. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/105603761223856/live/ Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday, from 12 noon to 5pm at Butherus Maser and Love, 4040 A St., Lincoln and will resume at 6pm at church. There will be a Rosary at 7pm Wednesday Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Current Covid 19 restrictions apply. Memorials are suggested to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach in the names of Don and Mary Costello. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
