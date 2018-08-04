Costello, Helen I. "Renee" Jun 5, 1933 - Aug 2, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Helen Costello; brothers, Ed and Bill Costello. Survived by sister, Rosemary Eastman (Jack); brothers, Jim and Steve (Mariellen) Costello; 25 nieces and nephews; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. WAKE SERVICE: Sunday, August 5th, 4pm, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth) with family receiving friends from 2-4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 6th, 10:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

