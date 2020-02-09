Costello, Bernard William "B.W.; Bud" June 20, 1927 - February 1, 2020 Bernard had a long and rewarding career as a livestock owner and consultant. He started his academic career at Creighton University before moving to the University of Nebraska, from which he graduated Cum Laude. He earned membership in the honorary fraternal societies of Alpha Zeta and Gamma Sigma Delta. Following his UoN graduation he completed a two-year fellowship at Colorado A&M University for studies in livestock nutrition. His career included many years operating feedlots in the San Joaquin Valley of California as well as five years of international livestock feeding, slaughter, and merchandizer; mainly in Ethiopia, Kuwait, and Iran. Upon returning the USA, Bernard continued contract employment with several banks performing audits and livestock inspections. Bernard was a pilot for business and pleasure. He earned his private commercial license, with multi-engine and instrument ratings. During World War II he served with the 23rd, 103rd, and 109th Battalions of the Navy Seabees. His service included Guam. He was a member of the American Legion, Post #314. He had respect for and admiration of all veterans and service personnel. Bernard held in special regard the veterans engaged in vocational agriculture classes at Burwell, Nebraska where he taught those classes. Bernard enjoyed all sports and outdoor activity; with an appeal and appreciation of livestock, horses, and dogs. For multiple years he reigned as the state champion trap and skeet shooter in Colorado. In retirement he became an AARP tax instructor/counselor. Following a family tradition, he became a superb wood carver. Even in retirement Bernard enjoyed preparing market reports for livestock, commodities, and investments. While living in Omaha he was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas; and parents, Thomas and Mary Louise. His wife Shirley preceded him to heaven in 2003. Besides a small number of cousins; a niece; and nephew, Bernard is survived by his son, John in Denver; and his daughter Mary Petersen (Michael J. O'Hara), her son Chris Petersen IV (Erin, great grandchildren Brody and Rigley) and her daughter Carlee Heck (Matt Heck), all of Omaha. A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on February 16, 2020 at 1pm at Mount Michael Benedictive Abby Church. A reception will be held immediately after in the St. Benedict's Guest House at Mount Michael until 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Mount Michael Benedictine Abby/ School (Elkhorn, NE) or Nebraska Humane Society (Omaha, NE). JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
