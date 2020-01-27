Costanzo, Vincent M.

Costanzo, Vincent M. May 25, 1938 - January 26, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Judy; daughter, Lorie Lasher; and sister, Gloria Arp. Survived by his children, Gina Costanzo, Steve Costanzo (Nancy), and Katherine Ray (Cory); 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Ralph (Nancy), and Sam (Susie); nieces; nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, January 28th, at 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 6pm. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, January 29th, at 1:30pm at the New Cassel Retirement Center (900 N. 90th Street). Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to New Cassel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

