Costanzo, Ralph A., Jr. September 28, 1958 - February 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Grace Costanzo; grandmother, Pearl Draper; brother, Bobby Costanzo; and sister, Mary Costanzo. Survived by daughters, Maureen Severance and Kelli Costanzo; sisters, Tammie Keruzis and Theresa Costanzo (Nathan); brothers, Richard Costanzo and Louis Costanzo (Diane); nieces: Melanie Maddox (Alex), Danielle and Audrey Keruzis, Alyssa Costanzo, Nichole Sklare (Seth) and Alexa Costanzo; nephew, Anthony Costanzo; great-nieces: Alanna Crawford-Keruzis, Amarrah Keruzis and Maylin Thorson; aunts: Phyllis Costanzo, Sharon Monaghan, and Mary O'Dowd (Byron); uncle, Billy Monaghan (Kathy); and numerous cousins. Ralph will always be remembered for his free spirit and easy-going attitude. His great-nieces will miss calling him "Uncle Peanut Butter." Family will receive friends Thursday, March 19th from 5pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

