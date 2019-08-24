Cortez, Sharan Lee January 10, 1950 - August 17, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Clarence Clark; and brother, Craig Clark. Survived by husband, Martin Cortez; daughters, Rebecca Cortez and Paula Newland; grandchildren, Leyla and Gabriella; brothers, Dennis and Jay Clark. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 5pm at the "L" Street Chapel. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory L ST. CHAPEL, 4712 S 82nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

