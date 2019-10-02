Corry, Robert T. "Bob" August 30, 1933 - September 30, 2019 After a long, rich, and loving life, Bob Corry passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 86. Born on August 30, 1933 to Anna Gerdine (Brown) Corry and Theodore Herd Corry in Davenport IA, Bob is survived by his wife, Bette D. Corry; and children: David R. Corry (Virginia), Thomas B. Corry (Shelley), Timothy J. Corry (Jill), Cathy R. (Corry) Sutherland (John), and Michael A. Corry. He was also blessed with twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. After graduating from Davenport HS in 1952, Bob began a long and productive career at Northwestern Bell, starting with a tool belt, hard hat, and climbing telephone poles, and finishing 32 years later as a Training Manager in Omaha NE. Bob also took time early in his career to serve his country by joining the Iowa National Guard from 1957 to 1963. During his service he earned the prestigious Carlton K. Smith Leadership Award in 1961. However, it wasn't until he retired that Bob turned his focus to the real reason we believe he was here to help people. Working for the American Red Cross, Bob donated over 33 gallons of blood, an accomplishment he was very proud of. Because of his unfailing commitment to the organization, the family is asking that all memorial gifts be made to the American Red Cross in the name of Robert T. Corry. Not surprisingly, Bob was active in many other community organizations as well. The years he spent as a Boy Scout Troop Leader helped mold the lives and character of many young men who were part of Troop 257. Bob and Bette both were active in their church, singing in the choir, playing bells, and singing with other churches in the Omaha area for the annual production of Handel's Messiah. Bob's contribution to the Hallelujah Chorus was always a fan and family favorite. For enjoyment Bob loved golfing, bike riding and doing crossword puzzles. But his biggest enjoyment was spending time with his family. Every year Bob looked forward to spending time with his family at the College World Series where he was a season ticket holder for more than 50 years and cycling in the BRAN (Bike Ride Across Nebraska). Relatives and friends are invited to a VISITATION, hosted by Bob's family at the Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel from 5-7pm, on Thursday, October 4, 2019. This will be followed by a SERVICE celebrating Bob's life on Friday morning at 10am at the Presbyterian Church of the Master, 10710 Corby Cir., Omaha, NE 68134, after which the family invites everyone to attend a luncheon served at the church. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.