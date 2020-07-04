Corry, Bette D.

Corry, Bette D. March 1, 1936 - June 29, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 44 years, Robert. Survived by children: Dave (Virginia), Tom (Shelly), Tim (Jill), Cathy (John) Sutherland, and Mike; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, July 6, at Presbyterian Church of The Master (10710 Corby Cir Omaha). Please wear a mask to the Service. Memorials to Presbyterian Church of the Master Music Department. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bette Corry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.