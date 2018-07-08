Cornwell, John R. "Jack" Nov 17, 1928 - Jul 4, 2018 WAKE SERVICE: Wednesday, 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10am, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

