Cornwell, John R. "Jack" Nov 17, 1928 - Jul 4, 2018 Preceded in death by wife, Mary; grandson, Keenan Cornwell, son-in-law, Tim McCrady; daughter-in-law, Donna Cornwell. Survived by children: Polly (Roger) Hines, Kevin (Chris) Cornwell, Rebekah (Bob) Moyle, Michele McCrady (fiancé) Kevin Morrison), Mitch Cornwell; grandchildren: Chris (Laura) Hines, Tiffany (Brandon) Jacoba, Fjeran Moyle (fianc'e Drew Olsen), Hudson (Dana) Moyle, Savannah Moyle, Hannah Cornwell, Alyssa (Tyler) Speck, Rand McCrady, Dallen (Kaitlyn) Cornwell, Shane Cornwell; six great-grandchildren; and other Minnesota relatives. VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (74 & Vinton St). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the American Lung Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.