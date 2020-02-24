Cormaci, Teresa E. "Trix" January 24, 1928 - February 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Jack; and brothers, Harold and Robert Hubert. Survived by children, Peg Brendmoen (Jack), Jim Cormaci (Judy), and Susan Haas (Bill); 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, John Hubert (Polly); sister, Teddie Myers; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Thursday 9:30-10:30am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10:30am, all at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials to St. Robert's or Masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Cormaci as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.