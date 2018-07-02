Cormaci, Alfio Jr. "Fred" Oct 3, 1940 - Jun 20, 2018 Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Kyral) Cormaci; brothers, Jack and Paul; stepson, Robert; and great-grandson, Gabriel. Survived by wife, Jeannine M. Cormaci; sister, Nell Grealis; stepdaughter, Pam (Charlie); stepson, Richard (Judy); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 2nd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 3rd at 10am at St. Robert Ballermine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Interment: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.