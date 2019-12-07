Cork, Kathryn L. "Kathy"

Cork, Kathryn L. "Kathy" June 20, 1937 - December 4, 2019 Preceded in death in death by husband, Robert W. Cork; sister, Ramona Hampton; and brother, Alvin Jenkins. Survived by daughter, Cheryl A. Jackson. Kathy was a lifelong educator, retiring from teaching after over 30 years. She was active with the Red Hat Ladies, Theos (a widow and widowers support group) and was an avid bridge player. Beloved by many, especially her daughter, Cheri, who will miss her forever. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 8th, from 12 noon to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

