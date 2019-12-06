Cork, Kathleen L. "Kathy" June 20, 1937 - December 4, 2019 Preceded in death in death by husband, Robert W. Cork; sister, Ramona Hampton; and brother, Albin Jenkins. Survived by daughter, Cheryl A. Jackson. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 8th from 12(noon) to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.