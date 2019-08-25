Cork, Jon Ivo Age 74 Omaha. Passed away on August 16, 2019. He was born in O'Neill, NE on September 1, 1944 to the late Lloyd Earl and Marjorie Delores (Barr) Cork. Jon is survived by his siblings, Richard Cork (Charlene), Diane Mahony (Charles), and Dennis Cork; 6 nieces; 1 nephew; and many other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, September 6, at 1pm at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Inurnment in the Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.